Strong gusts forecast near Lytton, B.C., as wildfire remains out of control
Showers could aid crews battling 17-square kilometre wildfire, but 70 km/h gusts are also in forecast
Showers are likely over the northern end of British Columbia's Fraser Canyon, potentially aiding crews battling a 17-square kilometre wildfire just west of the village of Lytton.
But Environment Canada says any rain will also be accompanied by very blustery winds.
The weather office is calling for a 60 per cent chance of showers around Lytton and warns of the chance of thundershowers, while winds are expected to gust up to 70 km/h later in the day.
Those conditions cover the same area where the out-of-control Nohomin Creek blaze has destroyed at least six properties and forced more than 100 people from their homes on the west side of the Fraser River.
The B.C. Wildfire Service says flames were moving west over the weekend, but winds on Sunday fuelled growth on the southern flank across the river but closer to Lytton, which lies around 150 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.
Recovery is just beginning in Lytton, which was mostly wiped out by a wildfire one year ago.
WATCH | B.C. Wildfire Service gives an update on the Nohomin Creek fire:
Mike Flannigan, B.C. research chair in predictive services, emergency management and fire science at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, says the Lytton area is prone to high winds and hot, dry conditions that help the fire spread.
"This is an area where the fire danger is high. And if you get ignition ... then at times you only have 15, 20 minutes to get on that fire before it gets out of control," he told CBC's Daybreak North.
Flannigan says increased fire danger is likely coming for the rest of the province, as the forecast gets warmer and drier in the coming days.
There's also concern about a nearby spot fire found early Sunday near the start of the Stein Valley Nlaka'pamux Heritage Park walking path, partially closing the park.
An initial attack crew and 10 Lytton First Nation firefighters patrolled the walking path overnight, after crews built a wet line around the hot spot and monitored for further spread.
The wildfire service says more than 80 people have been assigned to the Nohomin Creek fire, backed by four water tenders, 10 helicopters and other operational and support crews.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.
With files from Daybreak North
