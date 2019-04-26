Emergency crews respond to wildfire near Lytton

The BC Wildfire Service is dealing with a wildfire near the community of Lytton.

The fire is estimated to be around 2 hectares, and is visible from Highway 1 across the Fraser River.

The agency says right now, the fire is not a threat to nearby structures.

According to the BC Wildfire Service website, the fire is suspected to be human-caused.

Several significant wildfires have already sparked up this year across the province, as municipal and provincial crews prepare for what could be another busy wildfire season.