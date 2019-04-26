Skip to Main Content
Emergency crews respond to wildfire near Lytton
British Columbia

Emergency crews respond to wildfire near Lytton

The BC Wildfire Service estimates the fire is around 2 hectares, and is visible from Highway 1 across the Fraser River.

Fire is estimated to be around 2 hectares, according to officials

CBC News ·
The wildfire is burning in an area near the Trans-Canada Highway, separated by the Fraser River. (BC Wildfire Service)

The BC Wildfire Service is dealing with a wildfire near the community of Lytton.

The fire is estimated to be around 2 hectares, and is visible from Highway 1 across the Fraser River.

The agency says right now, the fire is not a threat to nearby structures.

According to the BC Wildfire Service website, the fire is suspected to be human-caused.

Several significant wildfires have already sparked up this year across the province, as municipal and provincial crews prepare for what could be another busy wildfire season.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories