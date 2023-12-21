First building permit issued in Lytton, B.C., following 2021 fire that destroyed village

The Village of Lytton, B.C., has reached a major milestone in its reconstruction following the wildfire that tore through the community in 2021, leaving behind mostly rubble and ash.

The first building permit was issued by the village in the fall, according to Mayor Denise O'Connor, and construction is now officially underway to rebuild the community, which, before the fire, had a population of about 250 and served surrounding First Nations communities.

"This is our third Christmas away from our community," O'Connor said.

"It's been really difficult. We saw progress as far as the cleanup but not progress around the rebuilding, so this is really providing a lot of excitement for the people."

Cleanup of debris didn't start until June 2022, almost a year after the fire, O'Connor said.

In November 2022, a recovery team was assembled using provincial and federal funding, and building and planning departments were established, something O'Connor says would not usually exist in a small community.

Burnt homes and vehicles are shown in Lytton, B.C., nearly eight months after a wildfire swept through the village. This photo was taken on Feb. 18, 2022. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Local chamber of commerce president Bernie Fandrich said he expects at least 20 more permits to be approved for both homes and business by spring 2024.

He said grocery store AG Foods, which Fandrich describes as the "core" of the community, has shared its plans for a rebuild with city council and hopes to see construction begin on a new store soon.

"When I saw the the plans of AG Foods there and how beautiful they are ... I thought it was just absolutely perfect. It just buoyed my spirit in a big way," he said.

"It's been a pretty depressing 2½ years here in Lytton."

Other community pillars that are preparing to rebuild include the Lytton Hotel, the Lytton Chinese History Museum and the Royal Canadian Legion, according to Fandrich.