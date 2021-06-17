Kitzowit 20 Indian Reserve in B.C. Fraser Canyon under evacuation alert due to wildfire

A wildfire in B.C.'s Fraser Canyon has prompted the Thompson-Nicola Regional District to issue an evacuation alert to residents living in the impacted area.

On Thursday, the district asked people living in 10 properties south of Lytton, B.C., to be ready to leave their homes within short notice while the fire is posing a threat to structures.

The alert applies to six properties along George Road and four along Trans-Canada Highway, effective on Thursday at 11 a.m. PT.

Eight of the impacted homes are located in the Kitzowit 20 Indian Reserve of the Lytton First Nation.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District says the wildfire is posing a threat to structures along George Road and the Trans-Canada Highway south of Lytton, B.C. (Cynthia Phillips)

Acting chief John Haugen said he received calls Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. of the fire, which originated at George Road. He estimated the fire size as 10 hectares.

"[The fire was] human-caused, as far as we're aware," Haugen said Thursday to Shelley Joyce, the host of CBC's Daybreak Kamloops. "It's a bit careless that in this weather condition that people risk that."

B.C. Wildfire Service crews were dispatched to fight the fire.

Lytton is one of the hottest places in the country and often witnesses wildfires around this time of the year. Last August, a small wildfire was sparked there when an allegedly impaired driver crashed into a hydro pole.

Haugen said he hopes the wildfire will be brought under control amid the dry, hot weather this week in the Lytton area — a temperature of as high as 32 C and humidity around 30 per cent, according to Environment Canada.

The weather "could mean that it moves in a more aggressive way, but we're hoping not," he said.

What impacted residents need to know

The regional district asks impacted residents to: