Firefighters make headway tackling wildfire near Lytton, B.C.

Conditions were favourable for firefighters overnight as they continue to tackle a large fire northwest of Lytton, B.C., according to authorities.

The Nohomin Creek fire, which started Thursday, has resulted in multiple evacuation orders and burned at least 10 structures, according to the Lytton First Nation.

It continues to burn over 15 square kilometres of hilly land, 1.7 kilometres from the centre of Lytton, the village that was all but destroyed last year in a wildfire. Ninety-five people were receiving evacuation supports as of Saturday.

Firefighters said Sunday that cooler conditions helped them overnight. Dozens of firefighters, including some from the Lytton First Nation, are fighting the blaze with the aid of helicopters and air crews.

"The lower temperatures [and] more moisture in the air really helped to, sort of, dampen fire activity," said Nicole Bonnett, a fire information officer. "We've got the ability to bring in additional resources as we need them. And so we'll be able to ... respond accordingly."

The fire remains "out of control" at this time, a designation that means the fire could continue to grow. It is currently burning an area four times the size of Vancouver's Stanley Park.

Bonnett said crews are attacking the blaze on the north flank, and also trying to stop the spread of the fire to the south, near the Stein Valley.

The Nohomin Creek wildfire is seen in an aerial photograph 1.7 kilometres northwest of Lytton on Saturday. Crews say hotter, drier conditions are likely to arrive on Tuesday. (B.C. Wildfire Service/Twitter)

She said B.C. Parks will likely close the Stein Valley Nlaka'pamux Heritage Park for safety reasons on Sunday, and said park users should check the parks website for more information.

While the short-term forecast for the Nohomin Creek fire is encouraging, Bonnett warned that firefighters and residents are not yet out of the woods, with drier weather in the forecast next week.

"The weekend has definitely been pretty stable for us. I think [Monday] it sounds like it should be the same," she said. "Tuesday is when we're expecting to move back into the 30s for temperatures."

Evacuation orders remain in place for portions of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and multiple Lytton First Nation reserves.

Some residents temporarily return

The acting chief of the Lytton First Nation, John Haugen, said about 30 evacuees briefly returned home to salvage food they left behind in freezers when the fire broke out.

Haugen said 97 people from his community and about 40 people from neighbouring areas were forced out of their homes due to the fire.

Wildfire rages near Lytton, B.C., a year after deadly blaze Duration 1:44 A wildfire is raging outside Lytton, B.C., a little more than a year after the town was completely destroyed by a deadly blaze.

He said power in the region isn't expected to be restored for at least 10 days. Because a timeline for when people may officially return to their properties has yet to be determined, he said rotting food would create another issue for residents.

Though Haugen said Sunday some of the smoke has diminished, Environment Canada has maintained a special air quality advisory issued for the Fraser Canyon due to the fire.