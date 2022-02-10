B.C. gives Lytton OK to rewrite its bylaws after governance records destroyed in wildfire

British Columbia has introduced legislation that will allow the fire-ravaged community of Lytton, B.C., to replace and rewrite its governance laws destroyed in the disaster.

Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne says all of the village's records and backup servers were lost in last summer's wildfire and the content of many of its bylaws are unknown.

The government also announced $8.3 million in funding to support ongoing operations and recovery for the village.

The fire destroyed much of the Fraser Canyon community last June, just one day after the temperature there hit an all-time Canadian high of 49.6 C.

Osborne says the legislation will help Lytton recreate its bylaws to support governance and administration.

She says Lytton needs to replace its records management, regulatory and administrative bylaws and land-use rules for building and zoning.

An additional 2.1-million dollars will be provided over three years to bolster Lytton's severely reduced property tax revenue.

