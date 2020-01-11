Lynn Valley Road closed as North Vancouver police negotiate with armed man

Lynn Valley Road is closed as North Vancouver RCMP negotiate with an allegedly armed man who has apparently barricaded himself inside a basement suite.

North Vancouver RCMP are asking commuters to avoid the area between Highway 1 and William Avenue.

At around 1:30 p.m., police were called by a resident concerned about a man in their basement suite who had a handgun, Sgt. Peter DeVries said.

"We've asked a few people to leave ... neighbouring homes just for their safety," he said.

"We are making efforts to have the individual come out of the house. We've made contact with him but we have not yet been able to resolve the issues."

There is no indication anyone has been injured or that there is anyone else in the unit, DeVries said.

A crisis negotiator is at the scene, he added.