Man dead in suspected cliff-jumping accident in Lynn Canyon, RCMP say

A man is dead after a suspected cliff-jumping accident in Lynn Canyon in North Vancouver, B.C.

Firefighters responded to a call around 4:40 p.m. PT Sunday and a body was recovered near Twin Falls Bridge.

"It is suspected to be a male who was seen jumping in Lynn Valley canyon," a spokesperson for North Vancouver RCMP told CBC News.

"We'd like to remind people to pay attention to and obey all posted signage and fencing, as it is there for public safety."

Both the RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating the man's death.

Lynn Canyon has been the site of several deaths over the years as many people ignore the warning signs and leap off the cliffs into the gorge's pools.

One sign reports 32 deaths in Lynn Canyon between 1985 and 2016, along with many more injuries.