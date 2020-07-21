The care home at the centre of one of B.C.'s largest COVID-19 outbreaks says it received a "mysterious" phone call that "compromised health and safety of residents and staff" on the day it recorded Canada's first death from the disease.

The Lynn Valley Care Centre sent out an "open letter" to media Tuesday morning describing how, in the early hours of March 8, centre staff received a phone call that appeared to originate from health authorities and left them "deeply alarmed."

The letter does not go into detail about the content of that call, but said it has since become evidence in an ongoing RCMP investigation.

North Vancouver RCMP confirmed it received a call from the centre about the hoax call on March 9.

"We initiated an investigation and we've made an arrest in that investigation," Sgt. Peter Devries said on Tuesday.

Devries said the suspect has since been released, but the investigation is ongoing.

'That call kicked us while we were down'

The care centre said the call spawned "needless fear" among residents, their families and staff, who knew little about the relatively new disease and its dangers.

"What we can say about the call was that it deeply alarmed our staff. Based on the information relayed in that call, out of concern for the safety of our residents, we took immediate action," the letter said.

The letter said over the course of the next 24 hours, the care centre learned the call was, in fact, a hoax.

"Unfortunately, a great deal of harm had already been done to our capacity to provide the high standard of care," the letter said.

"[The call] diverted valuable time and resources away from our capacity to work at a time when we faced the greatest challenge in our centre's history," the letter said.

"That call kicked us while we were down, really down."

On March 8, a resident at the Lynn Valley Care Centre was confirmed as the first person in Canada to die from COVID-19.

In total, 52 centre residents were infected by the virus.

By the time the outbreak was declared over on May 7, a total of 20 residents had died.