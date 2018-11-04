Weekend downpour causes washouts and slides at parks in Vancouver area

Stormy weather and mudslides this weekend prompted a popular North Vancouver park to close.

Metro Vancouver says winds of 80 kilometres per hour and high river levels made Lynn Headwaters Regional Park dangerous, and debris flow has blocked the entrance road.

The regional district says the entire park is closed due to damage and hazardous conditions, although the weather cleared by Sunday.

On Saturday, the Lower Lynn Loop trail was closed due to washouts.

The regional district also says part of the Baden-Powell trail was rerouted following a washout at Grouse Mountain Regional Park.