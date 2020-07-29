'We've had fatalities': First responders ask people not to cliff jump in Lynn Canyon

"Once you come up from the water and you know you're alive, it's something else."

That's how Rosso Colbert, 15, described the thrill of cliff jumping shortly after plummeting more than 12 metres into the cool water of North Vancouver's Lynn Canyon.

"It's a bit of a high," he said.

Colbert and many others are flocking to the dangerous canyon to cool off in the heat and get an adrenaline rush from cliff jumping.

Those who choose to test their fate in the deadly canyon need to skirt around signs forbidding cliff jumping and warning of the many fatalities that have taken place there.

Colbert, his friends, and anyone else jumping off the rocks has to either climb over a fence lining the precipice, or crawl under it.

"It's definitely a dangerous sport and a dangerous thing to do. I know the risks of it and I don't want to take it too far and get myself injured and not be able to do things for the rest of my life," he said after his jumps.

Rosso Colbert, who lives in North Vancouver, peers over the edge of a cliff more than 12 metres above the waters of Lynn Canyon. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

But officials are reminding people to stay off the cliffs, and stick to the calm, inviting swimming holes in the area if they want to cool off with a dip.

"The reality is we've had fatalities in the waters here," said David Dales, assistant chief of operations with North Vancouver District Fire Department.

Firefighters regularly get called to the canyon for cliff rescues, which are among the riskiest rescues the crews have to undertake, even with dedicated training.

A teenager crawls under a fence at Lynn Canyon. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"All of the calls here are very dramatic, because the environment is very dangerous," said Dales. "You're not only putting yourself at risk, but you're also putting the other first responders, like the district firefighters and the rangers at risk as well."

Dales said about 20 people have died in the canyon in the past 25 years.

The most recent fatality was in 2017 when a 16-year-old visiting from Pennsylvania drowned in the water near Twin Falls. In 2016, Cole Marsh, 17, from Port Coquitlam, died in the canyon near the suspension bridge.

According to Dales, at least 500,000 visitors pass through the park in a normal year, and enforcing any kind of rule against the dangerous activity would be nearly impossible.

Signs highlight the deadly history of the area. One sign reports 32 deaths in Lynn Canyon between 1985 and 2016, along with many more injuries. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

"Under existing policies and bylaws, cliff jumping is not an illegal activity, but it's highly risky and we try to educate the public to avoid it at all costs," he said.

"Stay where it's safe — there's beautiful pools here," he said. "Don't cliff jump."

Dales said the signs, fencing and messaging from park rangers trying to dissuade people from cliff jumping are all part of the educational approach.

A ranger, who declined to be interviewed, said the only infraction that would be associated with cliff jumping would be disobeying posted signs, but even enforcing that would be impossible in the busy park.

Follow Rafferty Baker on Twitter: @raffertybaker