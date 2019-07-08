Lyft, Uber launch in Vancouver this morning
Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft have launched in Vancouver.
Lyft says its operating area will be restricted to the Vancouver core
Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft are launching in Vancouver Friday morning.
At a morning news conference, Lyft general manager Peter Lukomskyj said his company's initial operating area will be restricted to the core of Vancouver, bounded by Dunbar Street to the west, Victoria Drive to the east and 41 Avenue to the south. It will also service the Pacific National Exhibition and Vancouver International Airport.
Uber has a news conference scheduled for later this morning.
The Passenger Transportation Board announced it had approved ride-hailing services less than 24 hours ago.
More to come
