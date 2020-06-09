Lyft, Uber get go-ahead to pick up, drop off anywhere in Lower Mainland
The inter-municipal business licence lets the ride-hail giants legally operate across Lower Mainland
Ride-hailing giants Lyft and Uber are now allowed to pick up and drop off passengers across the Lower Mainland — from Squamish to Harrison Hot Springs — using one business licence.
In what was the final step of months-long licensing process, the City of Vancouver announced Tuesday it has approved inter-municipal business licences for Lyft and Uber.
At the end of January, the Metro Vancouver mayors' council on regional transportation voted in favour of an interim inter-municipal licence bylaw, calling for businesses to pay an annual $155 licensing fee plus $150 per vehicle in operation.
The per-vehicle fee drops to $30 for zero-emission vehicles and is waived for wheelchair-accessible vehicles.
Companies must already have been approved for a provincial transportation network service licence from the Passenger Transportation Board.
The Passenger Transportation Board is an independent licensing tribunal mandated to make decisions on applications relating to passenger-directed vehicles in British Columbia.
Lyft and Uber were granted the provincial licence on Jan. 23. The inter-municipal business licence for Lyft was approved on May 27. Uber received approval on June 2.
In May, Vancouver announced the Richmond-based ride-hailing app, Kabu-Ride Inc., would be granted the city's first inter-municipal licence.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.