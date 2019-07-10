B.C.'s new ride-share licensing too complicated for prospective drivers, Lyft says

A spokesperson for ride-hailing company Lyft says new rules and regulations announced by the B.C. government Monday make it almost impossible for prospective drivers to become licensed.

The province says the new requirements will make the service safer for passengers. But Lyft said without any data to back up the safety claims, the restrictive regulations can only favour the taxi industry.

Under the province's new rules, people interested in becoming ride-sharing drivers will have to acquire a Class 4 commercial licence, the same as taxi and limo drivers and undergo criminal and driving record checks.

"The amount of time and money they would need to expend to become a driver, it just becomes not worth it for them anymore," said Aaron Zifkin, managing director for Lyft Canada.

"You get a population of drivers that are only full-time commercial drivers," he said.

To get a commercial licence, ICBC says drivers first have to get a learner's licence before taking a road test for the full Class 4 licence.

Both involve knowledge and road signs tests, as well as being able to meet medical standards. Before drivers can apply for a commercial licence they must meet these requirements:

19 years old.

Possess a full B.C. drivers licence

No driving- related criminal convictions within the past three years.

Have fewer than four offences within the last two years that involved penalty points

Following the road test, drivers pay fees for testing and licensing, as well as a medical processing fee which all adds up to $96.

Once all that is taken care of, drivers have to have their doctor complete a medical examination form.

RoadSafey B.C. reviews the form, and if there are any concerns, drivers may be asked for more information or may have to undergo an enhanced road safety assessment.

"By putting in a Class 4 regulatory regime, we're not going to have the number of drivers or the type of drivers that are critical to making these marketplaces work," said Zifkin.

No other jurisdiction requires ride-hailing drivers to get a commercial licence.

Uber declined CBC's interview request but issued a written statement.

"We will review the information and evaluate how they may impact our ability to provide British Columbians with the same ride-sharing experience they already enjoy in cities across North America," said Michael van Hemmen, business manager, western region, with Uber Canada.

But Garland Chow, a transportation economist with UBC's Sauder School of Business and a former taxi industry consultant said Class 4 licences do improve safety and reduce accidents.

Class 5 drivers, he said, have 13 per cent more accidents than Class 4 drivers.

"That's a certainly. It's not a statistical estimate or anything," said Chow.

Ride sharing companies can apply for licences in September, while prospective drivers can begin the process of getting their Class 4 licence any time.