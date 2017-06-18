Powell River man found not criminally responsible for double homicide

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has found a Powell River man not criminally responsible for a double homicide on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast.

Jason Foulds was found not criminally responsible because of mental disorder (NCRMD) in the June 2017 killings of Braxton Leask and Dylan Buckle in Lund, a village north of Powell River.

Foulds was charged with two counts of first-degree for killing Leask and Buckle. He was also charged and found not responsible for the attempted murder of Zane Hernandez.

A spokesperson for the B.C. Prosecution Service said after the hearing in Powell River court, Foulds was ordered to stay in hospital pending a decision by the B.C. Review Board about his fate.

Rare finding

The B.C. Review Board says a verdict of NCRMD means "the accused has, beyond a reasonable doubt, committed the acts alleged in the charge ... but was not legally or morally responsible for those acts on account of 'mental disorder.'"

The board is B.C.'s tribunal for making decisions about the liberties of people found NCRMD or unfit to stand trial.

A person found NCRMD is neither found guilty or acquitted.

According to Statistics Canada, such a finding is extremely rare.