A woman from Port Alberni, B.C., who made a Herculean effort to depict one of humanity's greatest achievements is hoping her creation will soon be loved by a new collector.

Maggie Hansford, 81, spent nearly 14 years and about 2,000 hours creating her needlepoint masterpiece: a two-by-two-and-a-half metre tapestry depicting the 1969 lunar landing.

The tapestry depicts Neil Armstrong planting the American flag, with a starry sky and Earth in the background.

Hansford said her father originally started the project.

He was born during the Wright Brothers' first flight. By time he was in his 60s and witnessed the 1969 moon landing, he was completely enamoured, she said.

"He loved to fly commercial. He loved to fly."

But after Hansford's father lost his vision in 1986, he passed on the project to her. She dutifully took it on as a labour of love.

Hansford started the tapestry over again, using different techniques and sparkly thread to craft the scene. The stars, for instance, were intricate French knots superimposed onto the piece.

She finished it in 1999.

United States astronaut Buzz Aldrin stands beside a solar wind experiment next to the Lunar Module spacecraft on the surface of the Moon after he and fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first men to land on the Moon during the Apollo 11 space mission July 20, 1969. (Neil Armstrong/NASA/Reuters)

"I was quite relieved when I finished but at the same time I was lost. It had taken up so much of my time," she said.

Hansford's piece has been displayed in a variety of different spaces around Port Alberni, including an assisted living home, the museum and a few retail stores.

She's hoping, though, that a interested collector can take the one-of-the-kind piece off her hands as she no longer has room to store it and would love to share the piece with a wider audience.

"I don't mean to sound egotistical," she said. "But to see it, it is breathtaking."

It will mark the end of an era. Due to macular degeneration, Hansford can no longer do needlepoint. But she would love to tutor the next generation.

"I would be willing to at any time. … That would be fun."