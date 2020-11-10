Lumiere's multicolour prisms brighten up Vancouver amidst COVID-19 restrictions

Vancouver's annual Lumiere event featuring bright, multi-coloured and often interactive light displays looks a little different this year due to COVID-19.

The event, now in its seventh year, is more spread out than previous years and has fewer tactile displays.

The newest installation is a set of large spinning structures, called Prismatica, featured at Jim Deva Plaza at Davie and Bute streets.

Larger displays from previous years like Luna the whale and Davie, a giant grizzly bear, are prominently sited near the beach at English Bay, also in the West End.

The Prismatica displays stand over two metres tall and are laminated with a film that reflects every colour in the visible spectrum.

They're also light enough to spin with your elbows instead of your hands, something organizers are strongly encouraging people to do.

Prismatica features 50 spinning prisms that play a soundtrack of bells as people spin them. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The Lumiere event has a total of seven light installations running from Nov. 5 to Nov. 30 with best views after sunset. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The Eugenia display pays homage to the iconic oak tree that lives atop the Eugenia Place building on Beach Avenue. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A new interactive lighting art exhibit debuted in Vancouver's West End in early November, featuring multicoloured prisms that people can spin using their elbows. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The display titled Luna returns for its sixth year, named after an orphaned orca whale that lived in the waters around Nootka Sound from 2001 to 2006. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)