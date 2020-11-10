Lumiere's multicolour prisms brighten up Vancouver amidst COVID-19 restrictions
Sparkling whale, glittering oak tree all part of the displays around downtown
Vancouver's annual Lumiere event featuring bright, multi-coloured and often interactive light displays looks a little different this year due to COVID-19.
The event, now in its seventh year, is more spread out than previous years and has fewer tactile displays.
The newest installation is a set of large spinning structures, called Prismatica, featured at Jim Deva Plaza at Davie and Bute streets.
Larger displays from previous years like Luna the whale and Davie, a giant grizzly bear, are prominently sited near the beach at English Bay, also in the West End.
The Prismatica displays stand over two metres tall and are laminated with a film that reflects every colour in the visible spectrum.
They're also light enough to spin with your elbows instead of your hands, something organizers are strongly encouraging people to do.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.