Safe hangout spot for youth opens in small B.C. community

A new safe space for teens has just opened up in the small community of Lumby, in B.C.'s North Okanagan.

Lou's Hangout is open Tuesday to Thursday afternoons, after school from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., for youth to stop by and unwind, socialize and even catch up on classwork.

"The community really needed something for the youth," volunteer Melody Bosk told Radio West host Sarah Penton. "Basically the kids have nothing to do after school. Our thing was to get them off the street."

The space became available thanks to the generosity of the local food bank president.

Robert Wilkinson purchased the building last year for $400,000 with the intention of moving the food bank into the space. He did, but said there was additional space at the front of the building they couldn't use, so he approached Bosk to come up with a way to utilize the additional space.

"I have more than I need and because I'm a firm believer in giving back, thanks to my Christian background, I feel that I need to give back to the community that's been so good to me," Wilkinson said.

Lou's Hangout in Lumby, B.C., is attached to the local food bank, making it easy to provide meals for kids who might go hungry otherwise. (Submitted by Melody Bosk)

Lou's Hangout has a kitchen, a pool table, a jukebox, board games and comfortable chairs and tables for relaxing or working on projects — all with adult supervision, in a warm place.

"If we've been able to help one kid stay out of trouble or feel safe, we've done our job," Bosk said.

Being part of the food bank means Bosk and other volunteers can also make healthy meals for kids that visit the centre.

"Kids are hungry after school [and] we don't know which families are going without food," Bosk said. "So we just want to make sure those kids are covered."

Paige McLaughlin, Owen Sanders and Victoria Bosk have been spending time at Lou's Hangout after school so they can socialize in a safe environment and work on homework. (Melody Bosk)

Bosk's 16-year-old daughter, Victoria, is excited about the space because she doesn't live in town; before it opened she didn't have as many opportunities to socialize or work on homework with her peers after school.

"I can just come here after school and hang out with my friends that do live in town in a safe environment and have fun," she said.