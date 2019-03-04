Skip to Main Content
Luke Perry, who died Monday at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke, spent part of his last few years in Vancouver filming the TV show, Riverdale.

The actor, who played Archie Andrews' father, filmed 3 seasons of Riverdale in Vancouver

In tributes that came in hours after his death, fans remembered Perry as a kind and humble person. (Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Image)

For three seasons on Riverdale, the actor played construction-company owner Fred Andrews, the father of main character Archie Andrews.

The series has temporarily shut down production of its fourth season, following news of Perry's death.

Hours after the announcement, tributes to Perry flooded social media. Actor Kevin Smith recalled running into Perry while on the set of The Flash, which is also shot in Vancouver.

The actor gained heartthrob status in the '90s while playing wealthy rebel Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210. 

But his suave on-screen persona was at odds with the humble person that fans described.

Riverdale producers issued a joint statement Monday with WBTV and the CW network.

"Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all," read the statement.  

"A father figure and mentor to the show's young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke's family during this most difficult time."

Kelly Sullivan, the kitchen manager at Rocko's Diner in Mission, B.C., said she's disappointed she never got to meet Perry.

Kelly Sullivan says Riverdale is an important part of Rocko's Diner's history. (Martin Diotte/CBC)

The diner closed for a week when the show filmed there a couple years ago. It also hosted the Season 2 premiere, serving free milkshakes to attendees.

"It was really sad," Sullivan said of learning about Perry's death. "He was very, very young. Way too young to go."

Nastazia Borje, 24, and Joey Lee, 24, both travelled from Surrey, B.C., to Mission on Monday to visit the diner and pay tribute to Perry.

The friends said they watch the show every Wednesday together and were shocked to learn of Perry's death.

"It was almost out of nowhere," Borje said. "I'm hoping that his family and his friends are taking this time and taking care of themselves. As a fan, it's just really sad."

Borje, left, and Lee said they had been meaning to visit Rocko's Diner for some time. Perry's death on Monday inspired them to make the trip from Surrey. (Martin Diotte/CBC)

With files from Lien Yeung and The Associated Press

