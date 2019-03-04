Luke Perry, who died Monday at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke, spent part of his last few years in Vancouver filming the TV show, Riverdale.

For three seasons on Riverdale, the actor played construction-company owner Fred Andrews, the father of main character Archie Andrews.

The series has temporarily shut down production of its fourth season, following news of Perry's death.

Hours after the announcement, tributes to Perry flooded social media. Actor Kevin Smith recalled running into Perry while on the set of The Flash, which is also shot in Vancouver.

Met Luke Perry in Vancouver on the set of my first ep of The Flash. He was shooting <a href="https://twitter.com/CW_Riverdale?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CW_Riverdale</a> and stopped by to say hi. Dude was incredibly sweet and as friendly as he was charming. Sad loss of a good guy from Ohio. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dylan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dylan</a> <a href="https://t.co/8IRQA0neU7">https://t.co/8IRQA0neU7</a> —@ThatKevinSmith

The actor gained heartthrob status in the '90s while playing wealthy rebel Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210.

But his suave on-screen persona was at odds with the humble person that fans described.

I literally met Luke Perry two weeks ago in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a> he was so kind and humble, you wouldn't know he was famous. I went home that day thinking, wow he is evidence that there are beautiful human beings in this world. Thank you for leaving me with that impression. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lukeperry?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lukeperry</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rip?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rip</a> —@Heviserdar Me: Thx for having gatorade<br><br>Craft Service Lady: I've been serving orange gatorade since Luke Perry requested. <br><br>Me: Is he a diva or something?<br><br>Craft Service Lady: ... No, he's the nicest guy. <br><br>/end thread —@codyblackedout

Riverdale producers issued a joint statement Monday with WBTV and the CW network.

"Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all," read the statement.

"A father figure and mentor to the show's young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke's family during this most difficult time."

I played basketball with Luke Perry years ago here in Vancouver. He couldn’t have been nicer. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LukePerry?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LukePerry</a> <a href="https://t.co/vg9P5KraD2">https://t.co/vg9P5KraD2</a> —@TimWearing I met Luke Perry a couple times in Vancouver. I was drunk the first time and, like a total dork, told him how much I loved 90021. He laughed and said thanks. When he realized I was drinking at the hotel bar alone he invited me over to his group. That’s a real good dude. —@MacBrandt

Kelly Sullivan, the kitchen manager at Rocko's Diner in Mission, B.C., said she's disappointed she never got to meet Perry.

Kelly Sullivan says Riverdale is an important part of Rocko's Diner's history. (Martin Diotte/CBC)

The diner closed for a week when the show filmed there a couple years ago. It also hosted the Season 2 premiere, serving free milkshakes to attendees.

"It was really sad," Sullivan said of learning about Perry's death. "He was very, very young. Way too young to go."

I saw Luke Perry last February in Vancouver. He had flown in to shoot Riverdale, told me the schedule changed and he was flying right back. He said it was worth it just to get to see me. Great guy. Damn. Taken too young. —@billdelia Saddened to read the news that <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LukePerry?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LukePerry</a> has died after suffering a massive stroke last week. Mike worked with him on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Riverdale?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Riverdale</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a>. He was always kind to me when I’d see him. Gone way too soon. Condolences to his family and the Riverdale cast & crew. <a href="https://t.co/lCKCNO9Zab">pic.twitter.com/lCKCNO9Zab</a> —@unlieshed

Nastazia Borje, 24, and Joey Lee, 24, both travelled from Surrey, B.C., to Mission on Monday to visit the diner and pay tribute to Perry.

The friends said they watch the show every Wednesday together and were shocked to learn of Perry's death.

"It was almost out of nowhere," Borje said. "I'm hoping that his family and his friends are taking this time and taking care of themselves. As a fan, it's just really sad."