Is a lug-nut loosener on the loose? RCMP warn drivers after wheel falls off
In one case, the wheel came off the vehicle while driving
Burnaby RCMP are warning drivers to check their wheels before hitting the road after reports of lug-nut tampering.
Twice this week, drivers have reported to police that someone had loosened their vehicle's lug nuts, which secure the wheels.
In one case, the driver said the wheel came off while driving down Marine Way near Byrne Road.
No one was injured in the incident, which occurred on June 11 and was reported to police on Monday.
On Tuesday, another person reported that someone had tampered with their vehicle.
The driver said the lug nuts on their vehicle had been loosened while it was parked in the 3500 block of Brighton Avenue between 4:30 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. Monday.
"While we are unsure if these incidents are linked, we are asking that drivers make sure to check their wheels before driving to ensure wheel lug nuts have not been loosened," said Cpl. Daniela Panesar in a press release.
Last month, RCMP in the Okanagan issued a similar warning after four separate cases of lug-nut loosening were reported in West Kelowna and Peachland.
In one of those cases, the front driver's side wheel of a Subaru Outback fell off a while a woman was driving.
"It's a good reminder for drivers to always ensure vehicles are safe to drive," said Panesar.
