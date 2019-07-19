RCMP giving update on homicide, missing persons investigations in Northern B.C.
Watch the RCMP news conference here live
RCMP are providing an update into two homicide and missing persons investigations gripping the northern half of British Columbia, one involving a young couple killed along a remote highway and the other involving two missing men and their abandoned, burnt-out camper truck.
The homicide case is centred on the deaths of Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, and his American partner, Chynna Deese, 24. The couple's bodies were discovered on July 15 along the remote Alaska Highway, 20 kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs, a popular tourist destination.
RCMP said Fowler and Deese were killed on July 13 or 14. Australian police said it appears the couple was shot.
A 1986 blue Chevrolet minivan with Alberta licence plates was found nearby.
Missing men
The second investigation is a missing persons case involving two men from Vancouver Island. RCMP said Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are considered missing after their burning camper truck was discovered 50 kilometres south of Dease Lake, B.C. on Friday.
Mounties are speaking to both cases at a news conference in Surrey, B.C., at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. CBC News will livestream the conference.
RCMP said a body was later found in a highway pullout about two kilometres from the flaming truck. Police said they're working to identify the body, but officers have confirmed that it isn't that of Schmegelsky or McLeod.
Mounties said investigators are still figuring out how the body and truck are related, if at all.
Dease Lake is more than 450 kilometres southwest of the location in which Fowler's and Deese's bodies were discovered. RCMP have given no indication the cases are connected.
McLeod and Schmegelsky, both from Port Alberni, were said to be travelling to visit Whitehorse and look for work.
Fowler and Deese were also on a trip up north. Fowler had been working on a ranch in Hudson's Hope, B.C., before he and Deese left the ranch for their trip on July 13.
Family and friends mourning the couple have described them as "bright and beautiful souls" who shared a passion for travel, fittingly having met in Croatia two years ago.
With files from Yvette Brend, Roshini Nair, Maryse Zeidler and The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.