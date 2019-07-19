RCMP giving update on homicide, missing persons investigations in Northern B.C.

RCMP are providing an update into two homicide and missing persons investigations gripping the northern half of British Columbia, one involving a young couple killed along a remote highway and the other involving two missing men and their abandoned, burnt-out camper truck.

The homicide case is centred on the deaths of Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, and his American partner, Chynna Deese, 24. The couple's bodies were discovered on July 15 along the remote Alaska Highway, 20 kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs, a popular tourist destination.

RCMP said Fowler and Deese were killed on July 13 or 14. Australian police said it appears the couple was shot.

A 1986 blue Chevrolet minivan with Alberta licence plates was found nearby.

Chynna Deese kisses Lucas Fowler in this undated image from her sister's Facebook page. The pair were found dead July 15 along the Alaska Highway, 20 kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs in northern B.C. (NSW Police)

Missing men

The second investigation is a missing persons case involving two men from Vancouver Island. RCMP said Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are considered missing after their burning camper truck was discovered 50 kilometres south of Dease Lake, B.C. on Friday.

Mounties are speaking to both cases at a news conference in Surrey, B.C., at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. CBC News will livestream the conference.

Deese and Fowler enjoyed travelling. They met in Croatia two years ago. (Sheila Deese)

RCMP said a body was later found in a highway pullout about two kilometres from the flaming truck. Police said they're working to identify the body, but officers have confirmed that it isn't that of Schmegelsky or McLeod.

Mounties said investigators are still figuring out how the body and truck are related, if at all.

RCMP released these photos of 19-year-old Kam McLeod, left, and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, both of Port Alberni, after their families reported them being out of contact. Police found the vehicle they were driving on fire 50 kilometres south of Dease Lake, B.C. on July 19. (B.C. RCMP)

Dease Lake is more than 450 kilometres southwest of the location in which Fowler's and Deese's bodies were discovered. RCMP have given no indication the cases are connected.

McLeod and Schmegelsky, both from Port Alberni, were said to be travelling to visit Whitehorse and look for work.

Fowler and Deese were also on a trip up north. Fowler had been working on a ranch in Hudson's Hope, B.C., before he and Deese left the ranch for their trip on July 13.

Family and friends mourning the couple have described them as "bright and beautiful souls" who shared a passion for travel, fittingly having met in Croatia two years ago.