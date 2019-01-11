Coquitlam police warn of spike in robberies connected to social media selling

Coquitlam RCMP have issued a warning to anyone buying or selling personal goods over social media platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist due to a spike in robberies associated with the transactions.

In a number of recent cases, the thief used pepper spray to incapacitate the seller before making off with valuable goods they had brought to sell.

"Online buying and selling applications enable these criminals to arrange face-to-face meetings with their victims, whether buyers or sellers, who they know will be in possession of cash or high valued items," said Coquitlam RCMP media relations officer Const. Deanna Law.

Law said some victims have also been enticed to meet someone purporting to sell something of value for a cheap price, only to have their cash payment stolen.

Police say there are ways to safeguard buying and selling items online:

Obtain as much information as possible about the potential buyer or seller prior to arranging a meet.

Let family or friends know of your plans or have them come with you.

Meet the potential buyer in a well populated area, well lit and in view of others. Some police forces suggest meeting in front of a police station.

Ensure there is camera coverage where you are meeting.

Be especially careful when buying or selling high value items.

Always trust your instincts while arranging a meeting, if the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Call 911 if you think you see a crime in progress.

Report all robberies to the police as soon as possible.

Law said it's not a good idea to carry out transactions in your home in the event the other party might be casing out your place.

She said incidents of robbery connected to online buying and selling were up, not only in Coquitlam, but across the Lower Mainland.