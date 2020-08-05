2 new public COVID-19 exposures in Lower Mainland

Fraser Health has put out a public notice warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Hookah Lounge in Surrey, B.C.

The business is located at 10609 King George Hwy. Anyone who visited the site between midnight and 4 a.m. on August 1, and between midnight and 5 a.m. on August 2 could have been exposed to COVID-19.

B.C.'s public health authorities only put out public notices when they can't contact everyone who was potentially exposed during the dates and times of exposure.

Businesses can also issue their own exposure notices — even though the health authority might have already completed all contact tracing and therefore not find it necessary.

In that light, 7-Eleven Canada issued a statement saying one of its staff members at its location at 904 Davie Street has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

It says any customers who may have visited the store on July 28 should monitor their symptoms. The company says the store has been shut down to thoroughly clean and sanitize the location, with plans to reopen this week.

The only public exposures currently listed by the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority include the No5 Orange strip club, for the nights of July 1, 3, 4 and 7, and the Sandman Suites Vancouver on Davie Street between July 7 to 16.