Lower Mainland man arrested in homicide of woman at West Kelowna hotel

The RCMP are investigating the homicide of a Lower Mainland woman at the Best Western Hotel in West Kelowna.

Police were called to the hotel Sunday evening on a report a woman needed assistance, said RCMP Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau.

The woman was dead when officers arrived.

"A man was arrested a short distance from the hotel and he is currently in police custody," she said.

"At this point we can confirm that the man and woman were known to each other and they are from the Lower Mainland."

Linteau said the man and the woman were guests at the hotel, However, she said investigators are divulging little information about the alleged killing.

As of Monday morning, the suspect had yet to be charged.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Linteau said some businesses in the area have been impacted by the investigation as police continue to search for evidence.



