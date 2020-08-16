Staff at 2 long-term care homes in Lower Mainland test positive for COVID-19

A long-term care facility in Vancouver and another in Surrey have increased cleaning and infection control protocols after a staff member at each facility tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday morning, Vancouver Coastal Health reported one staff member at Arbutus Care Centre, a long-term care home in Vancouver, tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday afternoon, Fraser Health confirmed a staff member at Czorny Alzheimer Centre in Surrey also tested positive.

Both employees are self-isolating at home.

"Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families," the health authority said in a statement.

Restrictions were imposed August 14 at Arbutus Care Centre, said Dr. Rhonda Collins, Chief Medical Officer for Revera, the facility's provider.

Both facilities are working with public health officials in following pandemic outbreak protocols and infection control practices.

Staff are wearing personal protective equipment to reduce the risk of transmission and enhanced cleaning measures are in place.

"We have informed residents, their families and the staff of the status of the outbreak," Collins said.

"We will continue to reach out to all families of residents as often as possible to provide updates on their loved ones during this time of physical isolation."

There are currently two ongoing outbreaks in care facilities in Vancouver and one in Richmond, according to VCH.

There are currently six COVID-19 outbreaks at facilities in the Fraser Health region, the health authority said.