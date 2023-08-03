Crews successful in protecting Adams Lake homes, cabins from wildfire

The latest British Columbia wildfire to threaten properties continues to burn Thursday in the Shuswap region east of Kamloops, where evacuation orders and alerts have been upgraded as the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire flares.

Residents of nearly 100 properties were ordered out late Wednesday by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), while an evacuation alert was posted for 75 more properties in the area roughly 21 kilometres north of Chase, B.C.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District also declared a local state of emergency related to the 25-square-kilometre wildfire that was likely sparked by lightning on July 12.

WATCH | Property owner uses garden hose to fight off flames:

Property owner uses garden hose to protect land from nearby B.C. wildfire Josh Jones used his own hose as he tried to protect his property at Dorian Bay, on the edge of Adams Lake, from a growing wildfire in the area on Aug. 2, 2023.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says its crews stayed on the fire lines overnight, structure protection teams were "fully engaged,'' and no buildings had been lost at last report.

The latest on B.C. wildfires:

"Crews were able to successfully hold it upslope of the road that would access all of those properties," said fire information officer Forrest Tower.

The area of Adams Lake is primarily recreational, located 85 kilometres northeast of Kamloops in the central Interior. There is no road access to the communities, so evacuees are leaving by ferry or on their own boats.

Flames from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire are seen behind buildings in Dorian Bay on Tuesday. The B.C. Wildfire Service said no buildings were lost overnight after crews worked around the clock. (Submitted by Josh Jones)

After taking the ferry, evacuees were told to travel by road to the Quaaout Lodge in nearby Chase, B.C.

The Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire is pictured on July 30. It started burning on July 12, but a recent flare-up in activity led to evacuation orders for dozens of properties on the shore of Adams Lake. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

"We need people to take this order extremely seriously. We do not put in orders lightly. And if we put in an order, it means that there is a threat to your safety and you need to go immediately," said Tracy Hughes, the public information officer for the CSRD

As of Wednesday, the wildfire covers an area of 25 square kilometres — an area five times the size of Vancouver's Stanley Park. It was suspected to have been sparked by lightning on July 12.

While the fire has resulted in evacuation alerts before, the district said a "dramatic change in fire behaviour" prompted the evacuation order on Wednesday.