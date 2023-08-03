South-central B.C. properties on evacuation order due to wildfire, with the only way out via boat, ferry

An evacuation order was issued Wednesday for 92 properties on the shore of Adams Lake near Kamloops, B.C. due to a nearby wildfire, with evacuees being told to go to the Adams Lake Ferry — the only way in and out for many residents in the area.

The order from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) states that the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire poses an immediate danger to life, health and property.

The area of Adams Lake is primarily recreational, located 85 kilometres northeast of Kamloops in the central Interior.

"There is actually no road access to those communities," said Tracy Hughes, the public information officer for the CSRD. "Their only access point is by ferry or by their personal watercraft.

Evacuees are being told to head to the Adams Lake Ferry and leave immediately due to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District)

"We certainly know that some people left via their own boats. But many of the evacuees had to cross on the ferry and it's a 10-minute trip across the ferry from one side to the other."

Hughes said she didn't know the exact number of people being told to leave immediately, as the area had been on evacuation alert for over a week and people had been coming and going.

After taking the ferry, evacuees are being told to travel by road to the Quaaout Lodge in nearby Chase, B.C.

She said she expected some people to stay behind, as some residents had said they would not leave at a recent public meeting with the district.

"We need people to take this order extremely seriously. We do not put in orders lightly," the officer told CBC News.

"If we put in an order, it means that there is a threat to your safety and you need to go immediately."