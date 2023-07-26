A life-changing lottery ticket sold in Kamloops, B.C., made someone a millionaire many, many times over Tuesday night.

A Lotto Max jackpot valued at $70 million will be split between two ticket holders who each matched all seven winning numbers. Both winners — the other lucky ticket was sold in Alberta — will receive a cheque for $35 million.

It was a big night for British Columbia winners as the B.C. Lottery Corporation is reporting multiple wins for tickets purchased in the province.

In addition to the jackpot, two Lotto Max tickets sold in the Lower Mainland — one in Vancouver and the other in Delta — each won $1 million. Another ticket sold in the Shuswap region will split a million bucks with an Ontario winner.

All lottery prize winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prize. Their names, and the names of the retail locations where the winning tickets were bought, will be announced after the winners come forward.

Retired truck driver Gary Hill won half the $70-million jackpot in the Lotto Max draw on June 22, 2021. (BCLC)

A $70-million Lotto Max jackpot was previously split with a winner in Kamloops in summer 2021. Retired truck driver Gary Hill bought the winning ticket at a tobacco shop in the North Shore neighbourhood of the city.

The odds of winning the top prize on the nationwide lottery game are 1 in 33,294,800 per $5 play.

The winning jackpot numbers on July 25 were 15, 16, 17, 18, 43, 44 and 48.