105 missing containers tossed from ship during B.C. storm have likely sunk: coast guard
4 containers have washed up on shore; officials say there's no sign of the others
The Canadian Coast Guard says it believes that most of the 109 containers that fell from a cargo ship off Victoria in late October have sunk.
The containers were tossed from the MV Zim Kingston during a storm near the entrance to the Juan de Fuca Strait around the time a fire broke out on the vessel.
The coast guard said in a statement that four containers, carrying fridges and running shoes, washed ashore on northern Vancouver Island but there is no sign of the others.
The agency said it is working with the ship's owner to determine the next steps and the feasibility of trying to locate the 105 missing containers.
Danaos Shipping, which manages the Zim Kingston, declined to comment.
The statement said weather, high tides and storm swells have been a significant factor in crews attempting to clean up the beaches where the four containers landed.
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating the fire that broke out on the freighter.
