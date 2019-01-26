An addiction and recovery agency in Richmond is sounding the alarm about a trend in video gaming they say has addictive potential.

The Richmond Addiction Services Society is warning gamers and parents to be careful about "loot boxes": virtual items found in many games that are purchased with real-world currency.

Loot boxes may offer players cosmetic changes to their virtual characters or power-ups that improve their character's abilities.

The problem, the society's Daniel Remedios says, is the exact virtual item purchased is randomized — and that makes loot boxes similar to gambling.

A loot box containing an unknown assortment of in-game digital items in the online mulitplayer game Overwatch. (Blizzard Entertainment/Activision)

"A loot box is a type of virtual slot machine," Remedios said. "That random chance almost builds a compulsion loop."

Remedios said even the visual and audio design of loot boxes, which sometimes have flashing lights and clanging noise that evoke slot machines, reinforce their addictive potential.

Increased scrutiny

Many popular games have or have had loot boxes in some form: Overwatch, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rocket League, Star Wars Battlefront II and FIFA 17 and 18 are reported to be some examples.

They're a way for game makers to generate cash from players — but they have, at times, generated pushback. A notable example of that occurred in 2017 with Star Wars Battlefront II.

Players voiced discontent when they learned that powerful equipment that could give players a competitive advantage could be found in Star Wars Battlefront II's loot boxes. (DICE/Electronic Arts)

Loot boxes are also facing scrutiny from some governments.

Last year, Belgium decided that loot boxes fall under their definition of gambling and some game publishers took their games off the market in the country. Other games removed loot boxes entirely for the Belgian versions of the game.

Late last year, a parliamentary committee in Australia called for a comprehensive review of loot boxes and the FTC in the United States is reviewing them as well.

Not gambling, industry says

CBC News reached out to three game companies whose products are said to contain loot boxes: PUBG Corporation, maker of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds; Blizzard Entertainment, maker of Overwatch; and Electronic Arts, maker of Star Wars Battlefront II and the FIFA games. None of the companies offered a response.

Jayson Hilchie of the Entertainment Software Association, a video game trade organization in Canada, said loot boxes aren't a form of gambling.

"You're always guaranteed to get something from a loot box, unlike a casino, where you put money in and you're not sure what you're going to be able to get back," Hilchie said.

He added that a new rating classification will let parents know which games allow in-game or in-app purchases.

"What we're trying to do is ensure that parents have the information that they need because we can't control the living room and parents make their own decisions," he said.

Remedios says players of games with loot boxes — or parents whose children play them — should evaluate their habits for signs of addictive behaviour.

And, he added, if a player feels they can't stop purchasing loot boxes, they should seek help.

Listen to the full story: