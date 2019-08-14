Rebuilding paradise — Loon Lake, B.C. bounces back after 2017 wildfires

Ken Ebert was ready to quit, or at the very least, he was ready to discuss quitting.

Evergreen Fishing Resort — which sits on the edge of Loon Lake, just north of Cache Creek in B.C.'s southern Interior — has been in Ebert's family for 65 years.

It's been a struggle to turn a profit since the wildfires of 2017 burned down six cabins, so Ebert was forced to do something he doesn't like to talk about.

"I sat down with the boys — Ron and Steve, who run the resort here now — and we talked about selling," Ebert said.

"I hated to think of it but I guess it's gonna happen one day."

A photo taken of Loon Lake, B.C. during the Elephant Hill fire in 2017. (Shawn Cahill)

Hanging in

For Ebert, 84, selling the resort would be like selling a piece of himself.

A plaque engraved with the names of his parents who've both passed away, Mel and Gertie Ebert, is embedded in a wooden bench that overlooks the lake.

Some customers who became close friends after returning to Evergreen year after year have had their ashes scattered on the property.

The main lodge, which was also destroyed in the fire, hosted his wedding 60 years ago.

At the end of the family meeting, the Eberts decided it was too much to say goodbye to.

"It's been tough, but I guess I'm not prepared to throw my hands up in the air yet," he said.

"Pretty close, but not yet."

Colour is starting to return to the hillside that was badly burned during the 2017 wildfire season in Loon Lake, B.C. (Jesse Johnston/CBC)

Planning ahead

The biggest money makers at Evergreen are the large cabins and two of them were lost in the fire.

After two years of waiting, Ebert has finally secured the permits to rebuild and he's optimistic they'll be ready for guests in the spring.

"The logs are already cut and ready," he said.

"If we get that done, I think we'll be happy to let things go from there and just carry on with the business."

He says customers are already calling to ask if they can reserve the new cabins, which is a positive sign that next year could be a good one.

Loon Lake Volunteer Fire Department Chief Colin Smith stands on the edge of the lake on August 12, 2019. (Jesse Johnston/CBC)

Loon Lake

Ebert isn't the only Loon Lake resident who's anxious for a rebuild.

Volunteer Fire Department Chief Colin Smith hopes there will be an announcement in the coming weeks about a new fire hall.

The original fire hall burned down in the 2017 Elephant Hill fire and Smith says the last two years have been a challenge.

"Just to have a place to actually work out of is going to be a real asset for training and everything," he said.

"We've been using the community hall and storage shed for us to put the trucks in over winter, but to have the room to actually do some work in will be nice."

Funding for the project has been secured, thanks in large part to donations from local businesses and community fundraisers.

Loon Lake resident Chris Watt has helped organize a handful of events to raise money for the project.

"We had a house fire back in the 90s and we lost the whole house and the Loon Lake Volunteer Fire Department took care of us," she said.

"They not only put the fire out, saved our dog, they also saved our meat, made sure that that was all taken care of, all the stuff in the freezer."

Smith says once the province and local First Nations sign off on a piece of land, they'll be able to start construction.