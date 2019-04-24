Skip to Main Content
Longtime employee dies after accident at Vancouver Lawn Tennis and Badminton Club

Accident occurred during seasonal maintenance work on Tuesday

WorkSafeBC confirmed it was notified of the incident just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and an officer responded to the incident. (Vancouver Lawn Tennis & Badminton Club)

A longtime employee of Vancouver Lawn Tennis and Badminton Club has died after a "tragic" workplace accident on Tuesday.

According to a written statement from Karen van Schie, the club's general manager, the employee died after an accident on Tuesday during seasonal maintenance operations.

"Yesterday was a tragic day at Vancouver Lawn," the statement reads in part.

"All of us are deeply saddened by the loss of our co-worker and friend. Our collective thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this most difficult time."

WorkSafeBC confirmed it was notified of the incident just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and that an officer responded.

The BC Coroner confirmed the employee was a man in his late 50s.

The club, located at West 15th Avenue in Vancouver, was closed on Tuesday as the incident was investigated.

