Longtime employee dies after accident at Vancouver Lawn Tennis and Badminton Club

A longtime employee of Vancouver Lawn Tennis and Badminton Club has died after a "tragic" workplace accident on Tuesday.

According to a written statement from Karen van Schie, the club's general manager, the employee died after an accident on Tuesday during seasonal maintenance operations.

"Yesterday was a tragic day at Vancouver Lawn," the statement reads in part.

"All of us are deeply saddened by the loss of our co-worker and friend. Our collective thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this most difficult time."

WorkSafeBC confirmed it was notified of the incident just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and that an officer responded.

The BC Coroner confirmed the employee was a man in his late 50s.

The club, located at West 15th Avenue in Vancouver, was closed on Tuesday as the incident was investigated.