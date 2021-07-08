Skip to Main Content
B.C. health officials announce updated guidelines for long-term care visitors

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are expected to update the press and public at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to provide update at 2:30 p.m. PT

B.C. health officials give update on long-term care home visits

7 minutes ago
Live
Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry give an update on long-term care visitation guidelines. 0:00

The province's health minister and top doctor are scheduled to provide British Columbians with an update on long-term care visitation guidelines Thursday afternoon.

Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are expected to speak to the press at 2:30 p.m. PT. 

The most recent visitor guidelines for long-term care facilities and assisted living residences came into effect on April 1, 2021 after months of limited access for loved ones due to COVID-19.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, those current guidelines permit up to two adults and one child to visit residents indoors and larger groups are permitted to socialize outside. Residents and visitors are allowed to touch each other with prevention and control measures, like masks and hand hygiene, in place.

As of April, there have been no limits on the frequency or duration of visits and residents do not have to isolate after returning from an outing.

Current COVID-19 situation

B.C. health officials announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Wednesday.

Also as of Wednesday, 78.2 per cent of people aged 12 and older had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 38 per cent had received their second dose.

The province is currently in the third step of a four-step reopening plan that aims to lift virtually all restrictions by September.

As of Monday, Canadians coming home from abroad who have been fully vaccinated are no longer required to quarantine for two weeks.

Health officials have stressed the importance of vaccinations as activity levels increase. Anyone who has not yet registered for a vaccine in B.C. can do so in the following ways:

