Longshoreman killed in workplace incident at North Shore coal terminal

A longshoreman died in a workplace incident at a coal terminal in North Vancouver, B.C., on Monday.

The worker was injured in an "incident involving terminal yard equipment" at Neptune Terminals around 11 a.m. PT.

He was taken to hospital but later died.

"All of us at Neptune Terminals are devastated by this news. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and offer our support during this difficult time," said company president Claus Thornberg in a statement.

A spokesperson said no further details on the incident were available as the death is under investigation.

Employment and Social Development Canada is leading that investigation as the port is under federal jurisdiction.

