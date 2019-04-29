New ferry announced for free Kootenay Lake route

The federal and provincial governments will spend nearly $55 million for a new ferry and terminal upgrades on Kootenay Lake, B.C.

The "electric ready" ferry will cross the lake between Balfour and Crawford Bay — said to be the longest free ferry crossing in the world at nine kilometres.

"Kootenay Lake Ferry connects communities, and it's time for an upgrade to this important crossing," says Nelson-Creston MLA Michelle Mungall.

There are two ferries operating on Kootenay Lake between Balfour and Kootenay Bay — The MV Balfour and the Osprey 2000.

Construction on the Kootenay Bay Terminal will begin in 2020. Improvements include upgrades to washrooms, waiting areas, parking and green spaces. (Government of British Columbia)

The new 55-car ferry will have twice the capacity of the half century-old MV Balfour that it is replacing, and will be electric ready. The plan is to convert the new ferry from diesel to electricity by 2030, once shore power is in place and technology systems are tested.

B.C. hopes to have a fully electric inland ferry fleet within 20 years.

Ottawa will contribute $17,176,667 to the project through the New Building Canada Plan, the province will pay the bulk of the cost at $37,515,720.

Last year, the B.C. government proposed moving the ferry terminal in Balfour to a site a few kilometres north, but backed off the plan after complaints from local residents.

The new ferry is expected to be finished by 2022.