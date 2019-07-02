Meet the 2 B.C. longboarders representing Team Canada at World Roller Games

Two competitive downhill longboarders from B.C. are representing Team Canada at the World Roller Games in Barcelona, Spain this week.

Alex Charleson, 19, from North Vancouver and Diane Hiebert, 29, of Abbotsford, will be competing in the event that showcases athletes from 81 countries in 11 roller sports, including several styles of skateboarding, inline hockey and roller derby.

Charleson said he was inspired to pursue longboarding — a form of skateboarding — as a full-time passion after watching other longboarders on YouTube.

"I think it was the passion I saw in everybody else that was doing it at the time. It really inspired me to hop on a board," Charleson told CBC's Rohit Joseph.

Longboarding is similar to skateboarding but, as the name suggests, the boards are longer, wider and designed to travel at higher speeds

Diane Hiebert, a competitive downhill skateboarder, shows us the shape of her longboard in North Vancouver. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Heibert initially wanted to become a professional snowboarder and took up longboarding to practice her skills during the summer.

"It started out as something small and then it kind of grew into something a lot bigger than I expected it to be," said Heibert.

Heibert also turned to YouTube for inspiration. There she found a fellow woman longboarder whose skill level was on par with popular male longboarders.

"I saw it as a very inclusive sport," she said. "Just because you're a girl doesn't mean you can't skateboard. We can take a fall just as much as anybody else can."

Alex Charleson and Diane Hiebert practice on a steep residential street in North Vancouver. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

What the public thinks

Heibert says roller sports like skateboarding do not get the same level of respect as other sports due a lack of dedicated practice grounds.

"Like [with] hockey, you go to an ice rink and you can practice there. Swimming you go to a pool and you practice there. But longboarding ... we have to go to the streets."

Alex Charleson puts on his knee pads before longboarding down a steep residential street in North Vancouver. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

She says people can be afraid of longboarders on the roads because they may not be aware of the safety measures longboarders take.

"They see us come coming down the hill just as fast or maybe faster than normal cars ... they don't understand that we have ways of slowing down that can actually sometimes even be quicker than a car can or quicker than a bike can," said Heibert.

Diane Heibert, from Abbotsford, B.C., initially wanted to become a professional snowboarder and took up longboarding to practice her skills during the summer. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Professional longboarders use signals and claps to indicate to each other when to slow down or stop,or when cars are rounding a corner. They wear special gloves with hard plastic on them, which allow them to slow down by placing their hands on the ground and maneuvering their board 90 degrees.

"Our intent isn't to get hurt," said Heibert.

Listen to the full story here:

With files from The Early Edition and Rohit Joseph.