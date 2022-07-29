B.C. warns of increased risk of wildfires over long weekend

B.C. forest and fire officials are warning residents, travellers and campers in the province to be prepared for heightened wildfire risks this long weekend, leading up to British Columbia Day on Monday.

"Sustained high temperatures throughout British Columbia this week are increasing the potential for wildfires," said the Ministry of Forests in a news release Thursday afternoon.

"Residents, travellers and campers should be prepared for wildfire and heat, to have an emergency plan and to stay informed as conditions change."

B.C. Wildfire Service will be keeping a close eye on changing conditions and shifting water planes and crews according to where risk is highest.

"Over the last two weeks we've had above seasonal temperatures, dry air and that's really accelerated the drying of our forest fuels," said Neil McLoughlin, superintendent of predictive services, in a statement Thursday.

"We've also seen the snow at upper elevations finally leave, so the forests are now more receptive to ignitions and more available to burn."

McLoughlin says the biggest concern will be when the heat and humidity start to shift.

"As these conditions persist they're usually accompanied by a drastic change in weather — which is strong winds and lightning," he said. "We're worried about new starts going into the coming week."

The Nohomin Creek fire northwest of Lytton remains the only wildfire of note in the province, with firefighters estimating Thursday that an area of about 24 square kilometres have burned.

Crews said temperatures in the area hit 41 C the same day, and while there was increased fire at high elevations and increased smoke, the fire was not moving at a significant pace.

Campfires okay for now

Large open fires are currently banned in all parts of B.C., but the wildfire service says people can still enjoy smaller campfires — that means keeping fires under half a metre high and wide, and keeping water or a tool close by to keep them under control.

They say there may be different rules and restrictions in other jurisdictions, including provincial parks.

According to B.C. Parks, there are currently no fire bans in the province.

The province is asking people in areas especially at risk to be prepared to evacuate and says anyone who is travelling within the province, or visiting from elsewhere, should check out Destination B.C. for the latest warnings and updates. They advise anyone headed into the backcountry to avoid taking unnecessary risks.

With heat warnings in place, officials add that it's important to stay hydrated and have a plan to keep cool.