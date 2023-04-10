While many in British Columbia are welcoming the easing of mask and vaccination restrictions easing at long-term care facilities, others are sounding a warning that the change in policy has come too soon.

As of Thursday, visitors no longer need to wear masks or provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative rapid antigen test. Staff at these facilities are also no longer required to wear masks.

Evelyne Ambrose, 91, who has lived in the Evergreen House long-term care home at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, B.C., for three years, says she's happy she can now interact with staff and visitors without a mask.

But she's also concerned the province might have acted too early.

"I thought perhaps people coming in should have waited a little longer," she said.

Nevertheless, she says interacting with others without a mask feels good for her and she has heard the same from her fellow residents.

"They seem to be all happy that the masks are gone ... It's very nice to see their faces," said Ambrose.

Return to normal

B.C. seniors' advocate Isobel Mackenzie says the easing of restrictions is welcome news for many living in long-term care and for their loved ones.

"The people living in long-term care are the one group of people that we have not allowed, yet, to return to life as they knew it. And that's what they want, most of them," said Mackenzie, adding she has heard from many in long-term care who were "desperate" to see restrictions eased.

"I think it reflects the fact that we are coming out of this pandemic, we are learning to live with COVID," she said.

Terry Lake, CEO of the B.C. Care Providers Association, says it's also a relief for many employees in long-term care.

Lake said staff still do point-of-care assessments to determine if they should be wearing a mask in specific situations.

"Visitation is so important for the physical and mental wellbeing of our loved ones in care, so it's great to be able to return to a more normal type of visitation now," said Lake.

'Reckless' decision

But Lyne Filiatrault, a retired emergency physician and advocate with Protect our Province, says the change is "reckless" and came too soon.

"We're all tired of COVID and many people think that we need to move on from COVID. The reality is, COVID doesn't care that we're tired," she said.

She says because the illness is often spread when people are asymptomatic or prior to experiencing symptoms, it is not enough to simply ask people to monitor their symptoms.

"The vast majority of time, people are going to be infected by somebody that doesn't know they have COVID," said Filiatrault.

Despite the restrictions lifting, Ambrose and her daughter say they think many will take the easing of restrictions at their own pace.

Ambrose said she still saw many visitors and staff wearing masks on Sunday, three days after the restrictions were lifted, while her daughter Cath-Anne says she noticed nurses continue to use masks when they visit resident's rooms, specifically.

"I think everything is going to be really contextual and people's comfort level, how they feel, and what the context is with patients," Cath-Anne said.

"I've talked to a few people today and they seem very happy about it."