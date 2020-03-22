Long-term care homes increase precautions as 5th seniors' facility is hit by COVID-19

Additional measures are being brought in to protect people living in Vancouver's long-term care homes, as a fifth care centre in the province is now affected by COVID-19.

A staff member at the Delta View Care Centre in Delta, B.C., south of Vancouver has been diagnosed with COVID-19, Fraser Health confirmed Saturday.

Ten people have now died of the virus in B.C., including nine connected to the outbreak at Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver.

Hollyburn House in West Vancouver, Dufferin Care Centre in Coquitlam and Haro Park Centre in Vancouver are all long-term care homes with confirmed cases among residents or staff.

On Saturday Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) said in a written statement that it would temporarily suspend inter-facility transfers, prioritize admission to long-term care from acute care where possible and temporarily suspend all of its adult day programs.

VCH also issued a public health order prohibiting non-medical care staff and volunteers from working in more than one care facility.

It will require facilities to deny access to visitors, with the exception of immediate family members and spiritual advisors to people who are clinically assessed to be at the end of the lives.

It also prohibits resident transfers between facilities unless specially approved, and requires facilities to enhance cleaning and screening of staff and visitors. All group social activities will be cancelled or postponed.

"VCH is taking every precaution necessary to protect the health and safety of its most vulnerable, which includes residents and staff at long-term care homes," a statement from the health authority reads in part.

"We ask the public to also do their part, which includes staying home when you are sick and social distancing — such as staying home and at least two metres away from others — to help reduce virus transmission."