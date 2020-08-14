Long-term care residents should be allowed more visits, B.C. seniors advocate says

B.C.'s visitor restrictions on long-term care homes are harming residents' health and should be eased, says a new report from the province's seniors advocate.

The report by Isobel Mackenzie, released Tuesday, recommends designating an "essential care" partner who can visit more frequently and for longer periods, and allowing at least one additional social visitor.

It also calls on shifting visits away from common areas and into residents' rooms, saying the move would reduce the burden on care home staff to monitor visits and reduce the need to keep visits short.

The report, which surveyed 13,000 long-term care residents and their families, said most respondents indicated current restrictions are not working for them.

"Some referred to them as inhumane," the report read.

Under the province's current guidelines, residents are able to see one person at a time — a "designated" visitor — in a common area. The visits have to be booked in advance and can happen indoors, outdoors or, in some cases, in a single room.

Visitors must follow several health and safety rules, like wearing a mask, sanitizing their hands and talking to their loved one from at least two metres away.

Long-term care homes were among the hardest hit by COVID-19 outbreaks in the spring. At the time, the province restricted visits entirely. It then eased restrictions over the summer.

"Many lives were undoubtedly saved," Mackenzie said in a written statement.

"However, residents and family members now recognize the pandemic will continue for many more months, and the survey makes it clear they are asking for more time with their loved ones."

Most visits once a week or less

The report found most family members and residents support some restrictions — including handwashing, getting temperature checks and wearing masks — but want more frequent visits and more visitors.

Most family members weren't aware of essential visits during the first four months of visit restrictions, it said.

Almost half of the people who did apply for an essential visit were refused.

Most visits are once a week or less, and half the visits in long-term care homes are less than 30 minutes, according to the report.

Only 21 per cent of residents were allowed visits in the privacy of their room. About 70 per cent of visitors weren't allowed to touch their loved ones.