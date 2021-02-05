B.C.'s seniors advocate calls for paid sick leave, more staff in long-term care to prevent COVID-19 deaths

B.C.'s seniors advocate says the province must expand paid sick-leave provisions for staff, hire more registered nurses, eliminate shared rooms and increase the scope and frequency of COVID-19 testing in order to prevent further outbreaks and deaths.

A review of COVID-19 outbreaks in care homes released Wednesday revealed that 40 per cent of long-term care staff went to work feeling unwell during B.C.'s first two waves of the pandemic, which was a contributing factor in the death of 800 residents.

"Their reasons for doing so were often benevolent and related to concern about the burden on co-workers and residents that their absence would cause," said the report compiled by the Office of the Seniors Advocate for B.C.

"However, 20 per cent of staff made a difficult choice to go into work because of financial pressures as they would not receive paid sick leave to stay at home."

The report looked at 487 facilities and found 76 per cent of first cases that led to an outbreak in a long-term care facility came from a staff member.

In a news conference Wednesday, seniors advocate Isobel Mackenzie said long-term care and assisted care staff and residents were three times more likely to catch the novel coronavirus and residents were 32 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

Two of her key recommendations — mandatory vaccines for all staff and booster shots for residents — are underway.

The report focused on the the first two waves of the pandemic in B.C., from March to August 2020, during which there were 365 outbreaks of COVID-19 that led to the deaths of 800 long-term care residents.

The B.C. government said it has embarked on initiatives to hire more care facility staff and it is aiming to have more single rooms available for residents.

Mackenzie said she has been heartened by the public's response to calls for improvements to long-term care.