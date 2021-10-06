Long-term care report examining worst of COVID-19 outbreaks to be released

British Columbia's seniors advocate is set to release a review of COVID-19 outbreaks in the province's care facilities.

Isobel Mackenzie said last spring the review will examine more than two dozen of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks at care facilities for seniors to better understand what happened.

The report is being made public at 10 a.m. PT.

Recent data posted by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control said there were 368 COVID-19 outbreaks at B.C. care facilities from January 2020 to September 2021. The centre said 1,092 residents died.

Mackenzie has said factors leading to the outbreaks could be the age and size of buildings; whether residents shared rooms; staffing levels; sick leave policies for workers; infection control protocols; and the age and conditions of the residents.

The B.C. government said it has embarked on initiatives to hire more care facility staff and it is aiming to have more single rooms available for residents.

Mackenzie said she has been heartened by the public's response to calls for improvements to long-term care.