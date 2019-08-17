Prickly, invasive longspine sandbur reaches Boundary Country in southern B.C.

The Boundary Invasive Species Society is asking the public to be on the lookout for a prickly grass.

The longspine sandbur has been found in and around Christina Lake and Rock Creek in Boundary Country, close to Grand Forks, in south central B.C. near the Canada-U.S. border.

The society's program manager Barb Stewart says the grass is an invasive species, not native to Canada. The society is concerned the plant will harm local environments.

"We're very concerned about the movement of it into the Boundary [region], particularity with all the tourism in the area," said Stewart.

"It's easily caught on shoes and clothing, it's one of those hitchhiker weeds."

Stewart said Longspine sandbur is native to the Mediterranean area. It thrives in hot, dry areas, and Stewart guesses it was brought into Boundary Country by accident.

Spines on Its spiky seed pods can poke through leather gloves and leave irritated puncture wounds.

Because there are hundreds of species of grasses in the province it can be difficult to identify the Longspine sandbur, she adds.

"If you find something really pokey, or notice burs on your cats or something, please do report it to us," she said.

The plant looks like a stalk of grass with a sprig of prickly balls reaching from the stem.

Stewart said the longspine sandbur has already spread prolifically through the south Okanagan. It's so wide spread there that authorities in the region don't want residents to report it, but to clear their properties of the weed instead.

If someone wants to help stop the proliferation of the plant, Stewart said to follow the "play, clean, go" method.

"If you want to go out and play in the woods, please clean your equipment, clean your shoes, clean your gear, before you leave, so it doesn't spread."

With files from Daybreak South

