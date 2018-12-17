Lone sailor saved from sinking vessel by BC Ferries rescue crew

One person has been rescued after their vessel took on water between Sidney, B.C., and Portland Island during a storm Monday night.

The Victoria Joint Coordination Rescue Centre (JRCC) said the sailor called the Coast Guard around 6:30 p.m. PT after hitting rough seas near Moresby Passage.

A team from BC Ferries' Coastal Celebration rescues one person after their vessel took on water near Sidney, B.C. 0:37

BC Ferries' Coastal Celebration ship, which had been approaching the nearby Swartz Bay terminal, responded to the call. A rescue vessel saved the lone occupant of the boat, who was then taken to hospital.

JRCC Capt. Amanda Laude said he wasn't seriously hurt, but his seven-metre pleasure boat had to be abandoned.

BC Ferries cancelled remaining sailings between Tsawwassen and Duke Point late Monday due to foul weather. At one point, strong winds had knocked out power to around 3,500 people on the Sunshine Coast and in the Lower Mainland.