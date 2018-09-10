New
Lois Jackson, Delta mayor for 19 years, now running for council seat
Jackson will join mayoral candidate George Harvie's slate, named Achieving for Delta.
Jackson joining mayoral candidate George Harvie's slate
Lois Jackson has served as Delta's mayor for nearly two decades — but now she's aiming to land a seat as a city councillor in the upcoming municipal election.
Jackson will join mayoral candidate George Harvie's slate, named Achieving for Delta.
"It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve as Delta's mayor for the past 19 years, and a significant part of that experience has been working with George Harvie," said Jackson in a written statement on Monday.
Harvie has been Delta's chief administrative officer since 2001.
"Every team needs a bridge between yesterday and tomorrow, someone who can help the transition from what has already been achieved to what's possible for the future," said Harvie in a statement.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.