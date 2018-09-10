Skip to Main Content
Lois Jackson, Delta mayor for 19 years, now running for council seat
New

Lois Jackson, Delta mayor for 19 years, now running for council seat

Jackson will join mayoral candidate George Harvie's slate, named Achieving for Delta.

Jackson joining mayoral candidate George Harvie's slate

CBC News ·
Delta Mayor Lois Jackson will seek a city council seat in the upcoming municipal elections. (CBC)

Lois Jackson has served as Delta's mayor for nearly two decades — but now she's aiming to land a seat as a city councillor in the upcoming municipal election.

Jackson will join mayoral candidate George Harvie's slate, named Achieving for Delta.

"It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve as Delta's mayor for the past 19 years, and a significant part of that experience has been working with George Harvie," said Jackson in a written statement on Monday.

Harvie has been Delta's chief administrative officer since 2001.

"Every team needs a bridge between yesterday and tomorrow, someone who can help the transition from what has already been achieved to what's possible for the future," said Harvie in a statement.

Read more from CBC British Columbia

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us