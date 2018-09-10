Lois Jackson, Delta mayor for 19 years, now running for council seat

Lois Jackson has served as Delta's mayor for nearly two decades — but now she's aiming to land a seat as a city councillor in the upcoming municipal election.

Jackson will join mayoral candidate George Harvie's slate, named Achieving for Delta.

"It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve as Delta's mayor for the past 19 years, and a significant part of that experience has been working with George Harvie," said Jackson in a written statement on Monday.

Harvie has been Delta's chief administrative officer since 2001.

"Every team needs a bridge between yesterday and tomorrow, someone who can help the transition from what has already been achieved to what's possible for the future," said Harvie in a statement.

Read more from CBC British Columbia