Man dead after logging truck rolls in northern B.C.
A truck driver is dead after his logging truck slid off the road and rolled down an embankment in northern B.C.
Incident happened on a logging road 100 kilometres from Smithers
The incident happened just after noon on Dec. 20 on 5000 Road, a logging road around 100 kilometres from Smithers, RCMP said.
RCMP, EMS and fire services went to the scene and determined the loaded logging truck rolled while navigating a curve.
The truck made it through the curve, but the trailer slid into the corner and went down an embankment, pulling the cab of the truck over, Cpl. Chris Manseau said.
The driver died at the scene before emergency services arrived.
RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
