Logging company worker dies while aiding crews at Vancouver Island wildfire

"Early information indicates the worker was making a delivery to forest wildfire fighters," a WorkSafeBC spokesperson said.

The Canadian Press ·
The Nanaimo Lakes wildfire has prompted a local state of emergency and an evacuation order in the past week. (B.C. Wildfire Service.)

A logging company employee has died while aiding fire crews near a wildfire on Vancouver Island.

The province's workplace safety authority confirmed a TimberWest employee was found dead in a vehicle south of Nanaimo, B.C., around 10 p.m. PT on Monday.

"The worker was not a firefighter. Early information indicates the worker was making a delivery to forest wildfire fighters," WorkSafeBC spokesperson Trish Knight Chernecki said.

She said a WorkSafe investigator was sent to the scene in the Nanaimo Lakes area. Knight Chernecki said the death was not related to a crash but could not give any more details, including the person's name, age and gender.

The B.C. Wildfire Service confirmed there was a "medical incident" at the fire overnight on Monday.

When contacted for comment, TimberWest said information would come from the wildfire service.

There are currently 462 fires burning in British Columbia, a much higher number than the 130 fires reported on the same date one year ago.

