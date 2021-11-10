A large log yard fire at a mill in Quesnel, B.C., will take several days to be fully extinguished, according to a company spokesperson.

The fire at the West Fraser WestPine medium-density fibreboard mill was first spotted by employees on Tuesday afternoon. Fire crews from Bouchie Lake, Quesnel, Barlow and Kersley were able to contain the fire.

Regular mill operations were never affected and roof sprinklers were set up as a precaution.

According to the spokesperson, the mill was never at risk of catching fire or burning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.