Large log yard fire in Quesnel now under control
The fire at the West Fraser WestPine fibreboard mill that broke out Tuesday afternoon will take several days to be fully extinguished, according to a company spokesperson.
Regular operations weren't affected by the fire at the West Fraser WestPine mill
A large log yard fire at a mill in Quesnel, B.C., will take several days to be fully extinguished, according to a company spokesperson.
The fire at the West Fraser WestPine medium-density fibreboard mill was first spotted by employees on Tuesday afternoon. Fire crews from Bouchie Lake, Quesnel, Barlow and Kersley were able to contain the fire.
Regular mill operations were never affected and roof sprinklers were set up as a precaution.
According to the spokesperson, the mill was never at risk of catching fire or burning.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
QFD busy at a major fire in one of our local lumber yard. Log pile on fire <a href="https://t.co/LWF0dvbRxa">pic.twitter.com/LWF0dvbRxa</a>—@SlyGauthier
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?