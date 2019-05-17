For the Medeiros family, life revolves around wrestling.

Eighteen-year-old Toni Medeiros has just won gold at the U-19 Canadian Championships in New Brunswick.

Her two younger sisters, Tiana, 10, and Taya, 8, also wrestle.

They are all members of the Bhullar Wrestling Club in Richmond. Toni Medeiros said she plans to focus on school for the moment, and even though she's stepping back from the sport, she's not leaving it completely.

"I really like the part of coaching kids. I would love to continue doing that." she said.

Toni will now be coaching her sisters at the Bhullar Wrestling Club.

Tiana Medeiros is excited at the prospect of having a familiar face help her out.

Taya Medeiros trains at Bhullar Wrestling Club alongside her sisters (Tina Medeiros )

Everyone in the Medeiros family agrees the sport has a lot to offer.

For Toni Medeiros, wrestling taught her the value of discipline and perseverance. She said even though she felt ready for nationals, it took a little while for the win to sink in.

"It was really shocking, I couldn't believe it. Seeing all the hard work and everything I've put into it, it finally paid off."

Toni Medeiros takes to the ring at the U-19 national championships (Tina Medeiros)

Toni Medeiros said people sometimes react with surprise when they find out she's a wrestler because it's not as popular with women.

She said not only does wrestling teach the importance of hard work, but also important life skills for women.

"I like to see girls taking part in the sport. It's not really common, but I think it's a good thing for girls to know how to defend themselves."