Private buyer will keep Bamfield ferry running, regional district says

People in Bamfield, B.C., no longer have to wonder how they will get their mail, ship their garbage and receive tourists.

The privately-run ferry service that performs all those tasks, and more, announced Aug. 9 that it would be shutting down at the end of the month. It said the COVID-19 pandemic and difficulty getting crew were to blame.

But on Monday, when local officials gathered to try to come up with a solution, one landed in their lap: a business owner in the Alberni valley has agreed to buy Lady Rose Marine Services, and continue running the ferry with no disruption in service.

"I can't tell you how relieved we all are," said area director Bob Beckett, with the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District. "We rely so heavily on the marine services provided by the Lady Rose."

The cargo and passenger ferry travels between Port Alberni on central Vancouver Island and Bamfield on the west coast.

There is a road connecting the communities, but it is an unpaved logging road which has at times proven dangerous. In 2019, two students from the University of Victoria died when a bus rolled over on its way to the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre.

The Huu-ay-aht First Nations are working with the province to improve safety on the road, but work is not expected to be completed for another two years.

Details of the purchase of Lady Rose Marine Services are expected later this week.